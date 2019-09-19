Dance the night away for Banbury charities

An evening of Northern Soul will take place later this month at The Mill benefiting two Banbury charities.

Winter Gardens Revival and The Mill Arts Centre will present a night of Northern Soul and Motown on Saturday, September 28 from 7pm.

Northern Soul night

The event will be raising money for Banbury Young Homelessness Project (BYHP) and the Horton General Hospital Charity.

DJs Jason 'Tighten Up' Watson and Terence Jezz O' Hara will be in charge of the tunes while the fully licenced bar will provide refreshments until midnight.

Tickets from £10 are available from The Mill's website, by emailing boxoffice@themillartscentre.co.uk or by calling 01295 279002.