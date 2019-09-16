Cyclist injured in Enstone incident

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses after a serious road traffic collision left a cyclist with serious injuries.

At around 6.35pm on Friday, September 13, a beige coloured Nissan Qashqai and a cyclist were travelling in the same direction on the B4030 towards Enstone near to the Enstone Business Park.

Police news

The vehicle was in collision with the cyclist, who fell from his bicycle and suffered a serious head injury.

The cyclist, a 55-year-old man, was taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford, where he remains in a critical condition at this time.

No arrests have been made.

Investigating officer PC Emily Jane Morris, of the Joint Operations Unit for Roads Policing based at Abingdon police station, said: “I am appealing to anybody who witnessed this collision, or who may have dash-cam footage from around the area last Friday, to please make contact with police.

“You can make your report by contacting the 24-hour non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 43190283977, or alternatively, you can report online.

“Unfortunately the cyclist remains in hospital with serious head injuries, and I am appealing to anybody who saw what happened to contact us.”