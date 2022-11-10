Cyclist from village near Banbury completes mammoth challenge for Parkinson’s charity fundraiser

Steve climbing the Bealach na Ba on his epic challenge across Britain.

Steve Boote, a keen cyclist from Steeple Aston, has pushed himself to raise money for the charity as it supports a cause close to his heart – his father-in-law, Stuart, was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 2015.

Witnessing how the condition affected his father-in-law Stuart so greatly before he passed away in June of this year was the driving motivation for Steve to raise funds for the charity.

Steve said: “The devastating impact that Parkinson’s had on my father-in-law Stuart’s life inspires me to keep fundraising. In such a short time, a once strong and physically imposing man who worked in the coal mines of Nottinghamshire became so frail and vulnerable.”

Steve Boote at the top of Constitution Hill in Swansea.

Steve took on some of Britain’s toughest and most treacherous road ascents in an incredible 3833 km tour that followed Simon Warren’s 2010 guidebook, ‘100 Greatest Cycling Climbs’.

Steve said: “It was amazing, I was able to go to places in the UK I’d never been to before, and although lots of the climbs were really hard, I still enjoyed all of it!”

Some of Steve’s favourite moments from the ride were some of the toughest climbs! His favourite was the Bealach na Bà in the Scottish Highlands, a winding, single-track road in the Applecross Peninsula often dubbed the ‘Holy Grail’ of cycling climbs, famed for its breath-taking scenery and hairpin bends.

