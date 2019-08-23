Curtain raised on new charity sponsor

Banbury animal charity, Banbury Animal Rescue and Kindness Service (BARKS), are raising the curtain on snagging their first ongoing corporate sponsor this summer.

One of the region’ foremost curtain and upholstery businesses, The Track House and Curtain Emporium, a family firm based just outside Shipston-on-Stour, are marking over 20 years of trading by partnering with BARKS, who save and re-home over 350 dogs, cats and small animals each year.

Co-owner Jane Wain, who lives in Hornton, said: “We have a very wide range of beautiful curtains and fabrics of all kinds.

“From now on, with the owner’s permission, quality second-hand curtains that don’t sell in our showroom in the usual time frame will be donated to BARKS for them to sell on at bargain prices, along with designer fabric remnants and end-of-rolls.

Jane added: “Everyone should be happy – the BARKS animals who need care and treatment and the people who walk away with a lovely new look for their home at a discount price.”

The Track House’s sponsorship agreement is on an open-ended basis and is one of the highlights of this first year of corporate fundraising for BARKS.

BARKS chair Ann Collins said: “We have a series of scheduled events in 2019 and 2020 where we’ll be able to sell these lovely designer fabrics and hand-made curtains and we’re hoping to attract lots of interest among existing supporters as well as new faces.”

The next event when the home furnishings will be available will be a free Holloway antiques valuation day, ‘Antiques for Animals’ at Bodicote Village Hall on Friday, October 11 between 1.30pm and 4.30pm.

The BARKS team will be selling home goods, furniture and nearly new clothes plus delicious refreshments alongside the expert antiques advice and a chance to meet some of the animals.

BARKS has been operating since 1986 and became a Registered Charity in 1997.

For more information on the charity and on how to get involved visit their web page at www.barks.org.uk or go to the BARKS Facebook page.