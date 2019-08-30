Culworth artist holds London exhibition

A Culworth artist has ended a four year hiatus in spectacular style with her first solo exhibition in London’s Saatchi Gallery.

Nancy Cadogan’s Mid Zero exhibition will run from September 1 until September 22 and features eleven large-scale oil paintings influenced by her return to the family home.

Nancy’s paintings explore how we inhabit a space, and how one’s mind flits between places, things and memories.

Style wise there is an emphasis on colour, with some of the compositions featuring bold sections of cerulean, magenta and emerald green and movement rather than clarity of outline.

Nancy said: “In a way they are about how I respond emotionally to the place I live, how my mind collects images, how I analyse or ruminate on my response, then turn to painting for resolution.”

All of the large scale paintings have been created in Nancy’s new studio within her ancestral home which has also inspired her new work.

Some of the works touch on the theme of Japonaiserie (a term coined by Vincent Van Gogh to express the influence of Japanese art in his work) in their smooth surfaces and pleasing arrangement of forms.

Nancy said: “This is home, this is where I paint, and I am ready to share that now.

“We gain so much pleasure from the environments we create, the gardens we sow, the things we collect.

“It is often in the small details of domesticity, or in the order of our work and materials, that we find the most joy.”

Mind Zero follows the success of Nancy’s 2017 solo exhibition, Still Reading at Shapero Rare Books in conjunction with Sladmore Contemporary, which presented a series of intimately scaled still-life paintings, each featuring a closed book paired with an emotive object.

Philippa Adams, director of Saatchi Gallery, said: “Nancy’s works delightfully capture the sensation of being lost in one’s own thoughts.

“Their joyful exuberance brings a moment of reflection and calm in today’s uncertain world.”

Her work can be seen until September 22 and again between October 2 and October 6.