Cuisines from around the world available this weekend at return of Banbury Food and Drink Festival

Visitors to Market Place this Sunday (August 18) will have the chance to taste a wide selection of delicious cuisines from around the world at the Banbury Food and Drink Festival.

Banbury’s Market Place will be packed out with over 70 food traders selling popular local foods as well as exotic foods from around the world.

Alongside the many stalls available, there will be the Get Cooking! children’s workshop run by cooking instructor Anne Marie Lambert.

Speaking about the workshops, Anne Marie said: “Tasty, healthy food made with simple, affordable ingredients to inspire all ages to eat less processed foods and show how the whole family can get involved in the kitchen.

"The joy of seeing children chopping, mixing, and tasting what they have made always makes me smile, especially when they announce it is the first time they have tried a specific ingredient.”

Banbury Town Council, who organised the event, has arranged for lots of tables and chairs to be set up on Market Place for visitors to sit and enjoy their food purchases.

The Banbury Music Mix Radio will be supplying the soundtrack to the event, with popular acts such as Eva Gadd, Abi Rowberry, Beau Norton, and Dom James Jnr set to grace the live entertainment stage near the town hall.

A spokesperson for the town council said: “A celebration of cuisines from Banbury as well as all around the world, it is a great opportunity for residents to find traditional favourites as well as discover a brand-new dish to enjoy.”

The festival will take place on Sunday in Market Place from 10:30am until 4pm.