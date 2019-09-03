Crowds of people - and bears - descend on People's Park for Banbury Teddy Bears' Picnic
Youngsters of all ages took their teddy bears and summer snacks for a sunshine picnic hosted jointly by Banbury Town Council and Banbury Lions.
Bears and their owners enjoyed music and games, sing-a-long sessions, competitions, face painting and a funfair to celebrate the centenary of the park's opening.
1. Enjoying the fresh air
Hundreds of people turned out to the event
Julian Dancer
other
2. Winning smile
Aubreigh Gregg, five, receives her tombola prize from Jamie Cox of Banbury Lions.
Julian Dancer
other
3. Day out for the kids
Children could get their faces painted.
Julian Dancer
other
4. Coming together to enjoy the fun
A three-family get-together.
Julian Dancer
other
