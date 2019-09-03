Miles and Maisie Bleu Warner with Phoebe and Mollie Harding are all smiles.

Crowds of people - and bears - descend on People's Park for Banbury Teddy Bears' Picnic

Youngsters of all ages took their teddy bears and summer snacks for a sunshine picnic hosted jointly by Banbury Town Council and Banbury Lions.

Bears and their owners enjoyed music and games, sing-a-long sessions, competitions, face painting and a funfair to celebrate the centenary of the park's opening.

Hundreds of people turned out to the event

1. Enjoying the fresh air

Hundreds of people turned out to the event
Julian Dancer
other
Buy a Photo
Aubreigh Gregg, five, receives her tombola prize from Jamie Cox of Banbury Lions.

2. Winning smile

Aubreigh Gregg, five, receives her tombola prize from Jamie Cox of Banbury Lions.
Julian Dancer
other
Buy a Photo
Children could get their faces painted.

3. Day out for the kids

Children could get their faces painted.
Julian Dancer
other
Buy a Photo
A three-family get-together.

4. Coming together to enjoy the fun

A three-family get-together.
Julian Dancer
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 2