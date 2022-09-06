Crowds flock from all over the region to Moreton Show
Crowds flocked from all over the region to Moreton Show at the weekend.
Competitors and exhibitors travelled from all corners of the country to take part in a huge variety of contests while thousands of visitors and spectators enjoyed a wealth of action and entertainments.
Prof Patricia Broadfoot, CBE, chair of Gloucestershire CPRE said: “As one of the biggest one-day agricultural shows in the UK, the Moreton Show is a vital showcase for rural skills and the future of farming.”
The show featured many equestrian classes, ranging from British showjumping, Horse of the Year Show qualifiers for the youngest riders upwards, through to show and working hunters, retrained racehorses and side saddle riders to an exciting, fast-and-furious jumping relay.
But there were also classes for livestock of all kinds including numerous breeds of dairy and beef cattle, sheep and goats, young handler classes and fur and feather competitions.
Visitors enjoyed a huge choice of stalls in the extensive shopping village and there was an extraordinarily varied Home and Garden section with over 1,000 exhibits. The Food and Drink Theatre offered a full day of presentations by companies making cheeses, ice creams, beef, cakes and even gin.
An interactive farming and rural attractions area was popular with all sorts of animals and visitors, a butterfly garden and a Vintage Dairy where onlookers were given an insight into milk production including bottling of milk from the 1930s – 60s.
The crowds were able to enjoy terrier racing, falconry and vintage tractors along with circus skills, stunt bikes and a display of heavy horses.