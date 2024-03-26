Cropredy Couple Celebrate 70th Anniversary!

David and Jean Gittus from Cropredy near Banbury will be celebrating their platinum wedding anniversary on the 27th of March!
The couple are looking forward to enjoy this remarkable milestone with their family who are wonderfully proud of David and Jean who have truly become a one in a million couple!

With all our love from the whole Gittus family.

