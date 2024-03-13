Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Local people have expressed alarm about the planning application put in by ATE Farms of Lutterworth, run by Adam Taylor, who was a director along with his wife, Carly, of the Crooked House pub last year – Mrs Taylor at the time of the suspected arson attack last August and Mr Taylor in December.

The fishing village plan is for agricultural land directly adjacent to the controversial motocross track, which has caused friction between organisers of competitions attracting riders from all around the UK, and local villages who have complained of race-weekend noise and traffic.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Banbury Guardian within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

ATE Farms has put in a planning application to Cherwell District Council for two fishing lakes, two ribbon lakes, 15 ‘holiday accommodation’ units, eight pods and a 60-space car park with a new entrance to the A422 Banbury – Stratford Road.

The first image of the fishing lakes proposal, showing 15 cabins, eight puds and 60 car parking spaces

The proposal is spread over 42 acres and shows a ‘management building’ with residential amenities, reception, a kitchen and cafe area. The site has the Indian Queen restaurant on one side and the motocross track on the other.

The fishing lakes would be 10,000 square metres and 30,000 square metres and there would be enough room for approximately 81 fishing pegs. The applicants say the fishing village would provide two full-time and four part-time jobs.

The application says: “The internal access road would comprise a loop arrangement, extending past both fishing lakes and also include a connection to the adjacent field on the southwestern edge of Stratford Road (A422) facilitated by the existing tunnel. The use of the proposed loop road should ensure that vehicle speeds are kept below the aspirational limit of 20 mph.”However, eagle-eyed neighbours spotted a second site plan in a power point presentation for the proposal showing 48 holiday lodges, 23 pods and a 120-space car park.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Companies House records show that Adam Taylor and Carly Taylor have, at various times, swapped directorships of both ATE Farms Ltd, the Crooked House and AT Contracting and Plant Hire, which owns a landfill at Finmere which suffered a major fire in 2018 with 400 tonnes of waste reportedly being set alight.

A second plan for the fishing lakes application showing nearly 50 cabins, 23 pods and 120 car parking spaces, concealed within a power point image

The Banbury Guardian has attempted to contact Mr Taylor at ATE Farms, AT Contracting and Plant Hire without success.

The Crooked House – Britain's 'wonkiest pub' – in Himley, Staffordshire was burned down and subsequently demolished just weeks after thousands signed a petition to save it from permanent closure.

South Staffordshire District Council has ordered the owners to rebuild the pub within three years.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However the property was sold in January and permanently closed after 192 years of trading. A joint investigation by police, fire service and the council is still in operation. Six people were arrested and remain on police bail.

A part of the submission plan showing the proximity of the motocross track and the Indian Queen restaurant (left, in red) with the new access from the A422 Stratford Road