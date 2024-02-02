Crohn's and Colitis UK - Oxfordshire

Fantastic news to report. Our biggest single donation in the nearly 40 years of our existence. £6500.00 - amazing. We owe a great debt of thanks to Sean Abel and Banbury Freemasons, Cherwell 599 Lodge. Freemason lodges appoint a new Worshipful Master every year. A big part of their work over the 12 month term is to raise money for charity. Sean contacted me last year to advise we were his nominated charity. I attended a dinner at the Lodge recently and was given a very warm welcome by everyone there along with a very enjoyable meal. At the end of the evening Sean presented me with the cheque and I said a few words about CCUK in return. (Think I got the better of the deal!!!). £6000 was the sum raised by Sean and all his colleagues. Subsequently, we both found out that the United Grand Lodge of London had added an extra £500.00 to the total. I can't stress how important this sort of sum is to both the Oxfordshire Network and CCUK nationally. I also can't stress too much how grateful we are to Sean for his hard work over the last 12 months and everyone who supported him so handsomely. The photograph shows, from left to right, Charles Greenaway (Charity Steward), some old bloke called Dave Lee, CCUK Oxon. Treasurer and Sean Abel (Worship Master of Cherwell 599 Lodge).