Crews of firefighters work through the night to tackle fire at Banbury industrial estate

The initial crews have been supported and relieved through the night by other stations including Chipping Norton, Rewley Road (Oxford), Bicester, Abingdon, Wheatley, Witney, Burford and Woodstock to move the waste to outside to extinguish it.

Specialist appliances that attended include the command unit and Incident Support Unit from Eynsham to support the high numbers of breathing apparatus being worn.

The fire is well contained, and due to on site measures there is no wider risk.

Crews will continue to be on site for most of the day working with the site owners.

Firefighters were originally called to the fire at Thorpe Mead Industrial Estate around 7 last night, Wednesday December 1.

The initial crews to respond to the fire included crews from Banbury, Deddington, Hook Norton, Charlbury, Bicester Fire Station, supported by crews from Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service (Gaydon and Leamington).