Crews called to field fire on Banburyshire farm
Crews were called to a field fire on a Banburyshire farm last night (Friday August 13).
Crews from Bicester were called just after 9pm to a fire near Croughton where farmers harvesting spotted a fire due to a mechanical issue as they baled.
Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue posted a message on its Facebook page about the fire, which said: "Due to the quick thinking of the farmers who cut firebreaks and moved to safety - the fire was contained to patches and a couple of bales. Both crews were on scene for just under an hour extinguishing the bales and hot spots.
"In this hot weather fires can start for all manner of reasons so we urge people to be vigilant and take extra care as the hot weather returns."