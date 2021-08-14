Crews from Bicester were called just after 9pm to a fire near Croughton where farmers harvesting spotted a fire due to a mechanical issue as they baled.

Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue posted a message on its Facebook page about the fire, which said: "Due to the quick thinking of the farmers who cut firebreaks and moved to safety - the fire was contained to patches and a couple of bales. Both crews were on scene for just under an hour extinguishing the bales and hot spots.