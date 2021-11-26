Covid rates soar to January levels in parts of the Banbury area - in one patch the rate of infection is up by nearly 250 per cent

A steep rise in Covid-19 infections has been seen in the Adderbury and Bloxham areas of Banburyshire. Picture by Getty

Figures released by the Government show a huge spike in confirmed Coronavirus infection in Bodicote, Adderbury and Bloxham in the seven days to November 20.

They show 143 new cases during that week, up 102 from the previous week and giving a case rate per 100,000 people of 1,431.9.

Areas of Banbury also show rises with Easington showing 53 new confirmed cases (up from 22) and Calthorpe at 27 new cases, up 14 from the previous week. Banbury Neithrop is down two to 28 new cases and Hardwick is also down two at 47 new cases.

Residents who have not been vaccinated, or who are eligible for a booster, are urged to get their jab. Picture by Getty

In Deddington, Steeple Aston and the Heyfords there was a rise of 31 confirmed cases during the week bringing the new figure to 59. And in King's Sutton, Greatworth and Evenley cases are up nine to a weekly total of 29.

Cases in Sibford, Hook Norton and Milcome are down three at 47 new cases. In Chipping Norton cases are down nine to a total of 39.

This week's statistics show that current figures are not significantly different from those recorded during the height of the January surge in cases.