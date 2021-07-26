Covid cases are rising in the Banbury area - NHS in Oxfordshire says hundreds of thousands have been vaccinated

Health chiefs say 'hundreds of thousands' of people in Oxfordshire have been vaccinated against Covid-19

The district recorded 395 cases in the week up to July 19 (up from 210 the previous week). West Oxon is the county's hot spot with 441 cases (up from 322).

Meanwhile Oxfordshire Clinical Commissioning Group says hundreds of thousands have been vaccinated since the programme began last December and everyone aged 18 and over in the county has been offered a jab by the Government deadline of 19 July.

"GP practices, nurses, doctors, staff and volunteers from across the whole health and care system have been working tirelessly together to make sure we are able to deliver the vaccination to those who live or work in Oxfordshire," the CCG said in a statement.

"887,000 people have received the first dose of the vaccination and 379,000 people have had their second dose. This is equivalent to 96 per cent take-up in those aged 70 and over, 93 per cent in the 60 to 69-year-olds and 90 per cent in the 50 to 59-year-olds.

"Seventy per cent of vaccines have been delivered by GP-led primary care networks alongside business as usual of treating patients for non-Covid illnesses."

Mark Stone, Chair of the Oxfordshire Vaccination Delivery Board, said: “For everyone who has taken up the offer of being vaccinated, thank you. It is an amazing achievement that so many people in Oxfordshire have been vaccinated against Covid-19.

“By having our jabs we have all helped to prevent people becoming seriously ill from Covid-19 and have reduced the overall numbers of people who have died and, regrettably, will still die from the effects of this horrible virus.”

Tehmeena Ajmal, Covid Operations Director, said the success of the vaccination programme in Oxfordshire was a credit to the hundreds of staff delivering jabs and all the staff and volunteers who have made the different vaccination sites and centres possible.

She said: “It has been amazing to deliver life-saving vaccinations to so many people in Oxfordshire. I am so proud of the contribution Oxford Health has been able to offer to this incredible programme. We see and hear every day how pleased people are to receive their vaccine and this is hugely rewarding.”

David Walliker, Chief Digital and Partnership Officer at Oxford University Hospitals said: "While we are proud of how many people in Oxfordshire have taken up the offer of a vaccination, we are still keen for those who haven’t to come forward and get vaccinated. You can do so via the NHS website or by calling 119. Anyone aged 18 or over can book a vaccination on the national booking service (no need to wait to be invited).”