Couple pledge to make CPR training an annual event after near-death incident during fire at their south Warwickshire home

A south Warwickshire coupled who became campaigners for CPR following a major fire at their home, have hailed their community first aid training day a huge success.

In January Steve Taylor, 64, collapsed while trying to contain a blaze at Winchcombe Farm, a holiday retreat he runs with his wife Jo Carroll in Upper Tysoe.

Steve was recently reunited with the firefighter who managed to resuscitate him after administering CPR at the scene for more than 20 minutes while the blaze was still raging.

Steve Taylor, Gill Cleeve and Jo Carroll with the new defibrillator. Photo by David Fawbert Photography

Now the father of two is continuing his recovery at home after undergoing a triple heart bypass and having a defibrillator fitted in his heart.

He has gone on to become an advocate for the UK Resuscitation Council, helping to raise awareness of the importance of everyone learning life-saving CPR skills.

Around 28 members of the community joined Winchcombe staff for the event, hosted by Gill Cleeve of Brookvale First Aid.

Gill Cleeve delivers the training at Tysoe Social Club. Photo by David Fawbert Photography

It also marked the unveiling of a new defibrillator on the Winchcombe Farm Holidays site, the second in the village. There is also one at the old fire station.

Gill, who also became Mayor of Stratford earlier this month, said: “CPR training is so valuable to a community, it will give people, the knowledge and confidence to step in and help if the worst should happen. This is why I’m

always delighted to be asked to train community groups.

“Training doesn’t take long, but it can have a lifelong impact on someone’s life. Without CPR the person will die within minutes and the chances of survival will get lower the longer it takes someone to help.

Everyone at Tysoe Social Club who joined the CPR session. Photo by David Fawbert Photography

“Every year in the UK, NHS Ambulance Services attempt resuscitation in approximately 30,000 people. Most of cardiac arrests occur in the home (approximately 80 per cent) or in the workplace (approximately 15 per cent).

Steve Taylor, owner of Winchcombe Farm Holidays, said: “Gill very kindly offered to run this training course for us, after she heard how CPR saved my life.

"We threw the invitation open to everyone in our village and are thrilled that so many people wanted to join us.

“By training our community in life saving skills, if the worst happens, they’ll be there to give someone the best possible chance of survival.”

The family of four is still counting the cost of the blaze which was started by an ember from their log burner. They are now living in temporary accommodation in one of their guest lodges while the repairs on their home continue.

Jo said: “Gill is just the most fabulous trainer and took all the fear away from administering CPR, if ever you find yourself in the situation where it is needed.

“She covered everything you could possibly need to know to help save a life of someone in cardiac arrest, including how to use a defibrillator.