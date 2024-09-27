Couple near Banbury celebrate 60 years of happy marriage
Hugh and Pauline Palmer celebrated their achievement with friends and family at Chacombe Park Care Home in Chacombe.
The couple have lived a fascinating life, first meeting as teenagers in Northamptonshire before moving to Staffordshire.
In later life, the pair found themselves living and working in America, where Hugh worked as a stamp collector and Pauline taught sewing.
Daughter of Hugh and Pauline, Vanessa, said: “Witnessing my parents’ long and happy marriage is an absolute blessing.”
To celebrate, staff at the home arranged private dining for the couple and their closest family, and a special cake was presented to celebrate the occasion.
General manager, Jude Shibu at Chacombe Park Care Home, said: “We have had such a lovely day celebrating Hugh and Pauline’s anniversary.
"It’s so wonderful to see two people still very much in love after all these years!”
