A couple celebrated their 60 years of marriage by enjoying a get-together at their care home near Banbury.

Hugh and Pauline Palmer celebrated their achievement with friends and family at Chacombe Park Care Home in Chacombe.

The couple have lived a fascinating life, first meeting as teenagers in Northamptonshire before moving to Staffordshire.

In later life, the pair found themselves living and working in America, where Hugh worked as a stamp collector and Pauline taught sewing.

Happy couple Hugh and Pauline Palmer celebrating 60 years of marriage.

Daughter of Hugh and Pauline, Vanessa, said: “Witnessing my parents’ long and happy marriage is an absolute blessing.”

To celebrate, staff at the home arranged private dining for the couple and their closest family, and a special cake was presented to celebrate the occasion.

General manager, Jude Shibu at Chacombe Park Care Home, said: “We have had such a lovely day celebrating Hugh and Pauline’s anniversary.

"It’s so wonderful to see two people still very much in love after all these years!”