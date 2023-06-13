Couple from near Banbury say volunteering for dogs charity 'brings so many happy times'

A couple from a village near Banbury have said that volunteering for the Dogs for Good charity has brought them many happy times.

Chacombe-based couple Ellie and Ricky initially signed up with the Banbury charity on the recommendation of a family friend who was already involved and thought it would be something they’d enjoy doing.

On the advice of one of Dogs for Good’s trainers, Ellie and Ricky started off as temporary boarders, providing holiday cover for a couple of weeks to get a feel for it.

Ricky said: "I’d grown up with dogs and we have always wanted to get one of our own but with our work commitments, it simply wasn’t viable, but being a temporary boarder is perfect for us."

Ellie said: "We had a lovely dog for a couple of weeks while her people went on holiday, it wasn’t at all overwhelming and it was really brilliant."

The charity has a number of options for people wanting to volunteer, from providing holiday cover for one night or a couple of weeks to hosting a dog for four to five months and hosting a dog full time with Dogs for Good’s trainers coming to your house to train the dog.

Ricky said: "It might sound like an overworked thing to say but honestly, being able to give back and knowing you’re making a difference to making life possible for someone in the future by looking after one of these incredible dogs brings us so much joy and pride.

"It’s something that’s been brought home to us even more recently because we saw one of the dogs we boarded with his client and that was such a special moment. He’s doing so well and we feel really proud of our part in making that partnership successful. It’s a powerful feeling.

"Through the support of the Dogs for Good trainers, we’ve learned so much about dog behaviour, training and care. Learning how to communicate better with the dogs we look after means our understanding and confidence, grows.

“Everyone at Dogs for Good is so friendly and helpful, looking after a dog brings you so many happy times and there’s never a dull moment.”