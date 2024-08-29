Countywide charity to host free information event near Banbury about dementia

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Dementia Oxfordshire is hosting a free information event about services available to people with dementia next week (Wednesday, September 4).

Dementia Oxfordshire’s Autumn Information Fayre will feature several services offering advice and guidance to those with dementia or carers.

The free-to-attend event will take place at The Windmill Centre in Deddington from 10am until 3pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Services present at the event include Carers Oxfordshire, Scams Awareness and Support, Citizens Advice, Oxford Health Research, the Community Dental Team and the Assistive Technology Team, plus more.

Several services will be on hand to offer advice and information at next Wednesday's information event.

Alongside this, the event will also feature live music from the Adderbury Ukelele Group and Musical Memories Singing, as well as a Zumba taster session.

The Information Fayre will also have several craft and food stalls as well as a raffle, with all profits going to Dementia Oxfordshire to support the work it does.

A spokesperson for Dementia Oxfordshire said: “The event isn’t just for our clients and their families, but for anyone in the community who may like to see what support is out there, so do share this with any of your friends, neighbours, etc, as you can see, we will have a lot of information to offer all.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dementia Oxfordshire also hosts a monthly advice drop-in session at Banbury Cross Health Centre on the first Tuesday of each month.

The sessions take place from 10:00 am until 12:00pm and include information about what services are available, how to support someone living with dementia, and how those with dementia can stay independent.

For more information about Dementia Oxfordshire, visit: https://www.dementiaoxfordshire.org.uk/