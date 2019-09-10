County’s eco friendly hearse is a UK first

Oxfordshire’s Midcounties Co-operative Funeral Homes, including Banbury’s, are now offering an environmentally friendly funeral service with the UK’s first all-electric hearse and car.

The eco-friendly vehicle is available at 16 funeral homes across the county and will allow families to honour the responsible choices made by their loved ones during life.

Co-op's Eco Hearse is available in Banbury NNL-190909-130030001

Mark Adams, chief operating officer at The Midcounties Co-operative Funeralcare, said: “We know that many of our customers strive to preserve and protect the environment, and so we are pleased to give them a choice that will help them honour these beliefs.

“Our new eco-hearses are also a step forward for our continuous commitment to reducing CO2 emissions and aiming for a more sustainable future.

“We will keep on working and developing sustainability initiatives across all areas of the business to help secure a better future for the planet.”

The Nissan Leaf Hearse has been developed and built by Brahms Electric Vehicles.

Co-op's Eco Hearse has been adapted from a Nissan Leaf

It is adapted from the original Nissan Leaf and features one large glass panel on the passenger side in place of doors and can travel over 100 miles on a single charge.

The move to introduce the innovative electric vehicles to the fleet comes as demands for a more sustainable funeral and concerns for the environment are on the rise.

The Midcounties Co-operative Funeralcare actively look to offer greener alternatives and already offer other sustainable products, such as burials in natural settings, eco-friendly caskets and bio-degradable urns.