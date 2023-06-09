County council to host free adult cycling safety session in Banbury
The Oxfordshire County Council’s Fire and Rescue Road Safety Education Team are hosting a free adult cycling safety session in Banbury next week.
By Jack Ingham
Published 9th Jun 2023, 15:35 BST
The adult cycling with confidence session will take place at Banbury Fire Station, on Cope Road, from 10am until noon on Wednesday June 14.
The event is the first of a number of sessions taking place around this county this year and is designed to build confidence and improve safety awareness, particularly on the approach to busy junctions.