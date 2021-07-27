County council offers new out-of-hours number for dangerous highways problems

A new out-of-hours number will allow callers to report dangerous situations on the roads

People can now report a highways matter to Oxfordshire County Council outside normal office hours – including evenings, weekends and bank holidays – if there are concerns about it causing an accident or damaging property. The call adviser will discuss the urgency of the issue and take appropriate action as required.

The number to ring is 01223 849731.

Councillor Glynis Phillips, Oxfordshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Corporate Services, said: “It is so important that people can access help with urgent matters whenever they need it, and this new out-of-hours telephone number will mean help is available at all times of the day.”

During normal working hours, people should continue to call the council’s customer service centre on 0345 310 1111.

If the situation is potentially life threatening, people should call emergency services on 999.

Councillor Tim Bearder, Oxfordshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Highways Management, said: “In my division we recently had a large tree fall down in the middle of the night completely blocking the road. These things can happen at any time, so it is great news that there is now an emergency number for people to call when they need to report an issue urgently.”