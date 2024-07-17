County council launch new bus ticket that offers unlimited travel across Oxfordshire, including Banbury!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Oxfordshire County Council has launched a new bus ticket that offers passengers unlimited travel on nearly all local services throughout the county.

The new MyBus Oxfordshire ticket has been developed by Oxfordshire County Council in partnership with the county’s bus companies.

It offers weekly unlimited travel for £6.50 a day or £25 a week for adults, or £3.50 a day or £14.50 a week for under-19s.

The ticket gives Oxfordshire passengers access to more than 150 bus services run by 12 operators across the county.

Bus operator Stagecoach West has signed up for the My Bus Oxfordshire scheme.

Cllr Andrew Gant, Oxfordshire County Council’s cabinet member for transport management, said: “Whether you want to explore the county or make your journey to work easier, the MyBus ticket presents a simple, joined-up and good value bus travel solution for Oxfordshire’s residents and visitors.”

Both the county’s main bus providers, Oxford Bus Company and Stagecoach, offer day tickets for unlimited travel on their own services.

However, this is the first time an unlimted travel ticket has been offered for the whole of the county and across multiple operators.

Chris Hanson, managing director for Stagecoach West, said: “We are excited to be part of the first countywide multi operator ticketing scheme for Oxfordshire.

"We look forward to continuing to work with Oxfordshire County Council and other operators to promote the tickets to residents and visitors, illustrating how easy it is to travel around the brilliant network we all offer.

“MyBus tickets will make travelling across our county, using the network of services, seamless.”

More information, including which routes and operators are included, is available online at: www.mybusoxfordshire.org.uk