County council issue parking warning to visitors of Jeremy Clarkson's Chipping Norton Diddly Squat Farm

Many of the grass verges are still damaged from visitors to the farm from before it closed.

The farm is reopening tomorrow (Friday February 10) in time for the release of Clarkson’s Farm series two on Amazon Prime after being closed for a month.

Oxfordshire County Council and Thames Valley Police have taken to social media to warn visitors to the farm and locals who use the nearby roads that traffic will be particularly busy tomorrow and visitors must avoid parking on the main A361 as it is too dangerous.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Posting to the TVP West Oxfordshire Facebook page, the police said: "Please bear in mind that it is in the Cotswolds; the roads are narrow and the car park is small! This inevitably leads to parking on the verges, which, as expected, haven’t recovered yet.

The police have warned visitors that if they park on the verges then they must allow enough space for local busses to pass through.

"The farm are doing what they can to deal with the influx of visitors, so please follow signage on the day. If you are directed by staff, whether you are through traffic or visiting DSF, please be kind and patient with them – they are doing all they can to help keep you safe and allow traffic to flow.

"If you park on the verges, you must allow space for passing places and enough width for the local buses to fit through."

Advertisement

Advertisement

In May 2022, Jeremy Clarkson's application to extend the car park at the farm from 10 to 70 parking spaces was refused by West Oxfordshire Council, who said it would have been visually intrusive.

.