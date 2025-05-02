County council election live: Results for Banbury now in
Various political parties have put up candidates, alongside independents in some areas, to represent the 67 county council divisions across Oxforshire – with nine in the Banbury and Chipping Norton areas.
The candidate with the most votes – they could get in by one vote, they might win by 1,000 – will then represent your patch when Oxfordshire County Council takes policy decisions over the next few years.
They will also be your port of call in relation to county council services, and perhaps other services too.
Adderbury, Bloxham and Bodicote
David Richard Hingley – Liberal Democrats 1156 – elected
Adam Nell – Conservatives – 938
Paul Brian – Jeffreys- Reform UK – 786
Dom Vaitkus – Labour Party – 233
Catherine Linda Ward – Green Party – 143
Banbury Calthorpe
Isabel Creed – Labour Party – 721 elected
Ian Andrew Harwood – Conservatives – 627
Michael John Wardle – Reform UK – 535
Samuel James Burnett – Green Party – 221
Mark Chivers – Liberal Democrats – 183
Banbury Easington
Kieron Mallon – Conservatives – 1103 elected
John Jefferson Brown – Reform UK – 661
Anne Felicia Cullen – Labour and Co-operative Party – 522
Philip Stewart Holt – Green Party – 162
Rob Pattenden – Liberal Democrats – 155
Phil Richards – Independent – 63
Banbury Grimsbury and Castle
Paul Austin Sargent – Conservatives – 713 elected
Rebecca Biegel – Labour and Co-operative Party – 696
Cassi Bellingham- Independent- 368
Sophie Parker-Manuel – Liberal Democrats – 253
Karl Michael Kazimierz Kwiatkowski – Green Party – 219
Banbury Hardwick
Andrew Crichton – Labour and Co-operative Party – 567 elected
Stephen Christopher Hartley – Reform UK – 512
Oliver Perera – Conservatives – 430
Christophe Aramini- Liberal Democrats – 170
Chris Nelson – Green Party – 146
Simon Zachary Garrett – Independent – 98
Banbury Ruscote
Mark Cherry – Labour and Co-operative Party – 847 elected
Peter Burns – Reform UK – 712
Taraji Ogunnubi – Conservatives – 368
Ruthi Brandt – Green Party – 151
Mark Petterson – Liberal Democrats – 125
Julie Battison – Independent – 119
Chipping Norton
Geoff Saul – Labour and Co-operative Party – 965 elected
David Rogers – Conservatives – 755
Henry Watt – Reform UK – 668
Leslie Barbera Channon – Liberal Democrats – 259
Claire Eliane Lasko – Green Party – 228
Cropredy and Hook Norton
Awaiting result
Deddington
Awaiting result
