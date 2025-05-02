County council election live: Results for Banbury now in

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Most of the 2025 Oxfordshire County Council election votes have now been counted.

Various political parties have put up candidates, alongside independents in some areas, to represent the 67 county council divisions across Oxforshire – with nine in the Banbury and Chipping Norton areas.

The candidate with the most votes – they could get in by one vote, they might win by 1,000 – will then represent your patch when Oxfordshire County Council takes policy decisions over the next few years.

They will also be your port of call in relation to county council services, and perhaps other services too.

Oxfordshire County Council elections were held on May 1.

Adderbury, Bloxham and Bodicote

David Richard Hingley – Liberal Democrats 1156 – elected

Adam Nell – Conservatives – 938

Paul Brian – Jeffreys- Reform UK – 786

Dom Vaitkus – Labour Party – 233

Catherine Linda Ward – Green Party – 143

Banbury Calthorpe

Isabel Creed – Labour Party – 721 elected

Ian Andrew Harwood – Conservatives – 627

Michael John Wardle – Reform UK – 535

Samuel James Burnett – Green Party – 221

Mark Chivers – Liberal Democrats – 183

Banbury Easington

Kieron Mallon – Conservatives – 1103 elected

John Jefferson Brown – Reform UK – 661

Anne Felicia Cullen – Labour and Co-operative Party – 522

Philip Stewart Holt – Green Party – 162

Rob Pattenden – Liberal Democrats – 155

Phil Richards – Independent – 63

Banbury Grimsbury and Castle

Paul Austin Sargent – Conservatives – 713 elected

Rebecca Biegel – Labour and Co-operative Party – 696

Cassi Bellingham- Independent- 368

Sophie Parker-Manuel – Liberal Democrats – 253

Karl Michael Kazimierz Kwiatkowski – Green Party – 219

Banbury Hardwick

Andrew Crichton – Labour and Co-operative Party – 567 elected

Stephen Christopher Hartley – Reform UK – 512

Oliver Perera – Conservatives – 430

Christophe Aramini- Liberal Democrats – 170

Chris Nelson – Green Party – 146

Simon Zachary Garrett – Independent – 98

Banbury Ruscote

Mark Cherry – Labour and Co-operative Party – 847 elected

Peter Burns – Reform UK – 712

Taraji Ogunnubi – Conservatives – 368

Ruthi Brandt – Green Party – 151

Mark Petterson – Liberal Democrats – 125

Julie Battison – Independent – 119

Chipping Norton

Geoff Saul – Labour and Co-operative Party – 965 elected

David Rogers – Conservatives – 755

Henry Watt – Reform UK – 668

Leslie Barbera Channon – Liberal Democrats – 259

Claire Eliane Lasko – Green Party – 228

Cropredy and Hook Norton

Awaiting result

Deddington

Awaiting result