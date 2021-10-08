Countdown to Cherwell's half term activity hubs

Cherwell District Council’s holiday hubs put creativity on a level playing field with sports, offering arts and crafts alongside everything from tag rugby to hockey, basketball, and swimming.

The sessions will be running in Banbury and Bicester from October 25 to October 29 and are for children from five to 15 years old.

Cllr Phil Chapman, lead member for leisure and sport, said: “The holiday hubs were completely booked up over summer, with 6,800 places filled. This is a very affordable alternative to paying for childcare during the school holiday and the numbers show that working parents appreciate it.

“There is a tremendous benefit to the children who take part. A diverse blend of sports, arts and crafts is a great alternative to excessive screen time and, with team spirit and inclusion at the heart of the hubs, it is an opportunity to form new friendships and build confidence too.”

Taking place at North Oxfordshire Academy in Banbury and Cooper School in Bicester, the hubs cost the equivalent of just £2.50 per hour.

All the staff leading the sessions have passed Disclosure and Barring Service checks. The children aged are split into two age groups, five to seven year olds and over-eights.

Full day sessions, from 8.45am - 5pm, cost £19.80 while the shorter session, 8.45am - 3pm, costs £15.60.

Parents can now secure their children’s places at the half-term activity hubs, as the programme prepares to return following a summer of success. (Image from Cherwell District Council Tweet)