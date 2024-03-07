Council's holiday club returns this Easter with activities for children in Banbury

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The club, which is designed as a fun way to keep young people active and encourage them to try new things over the Easter holidays, returns on Wednesday, April 3.

Children aged five to 11 will take part in a mixture of sports, arts, crafts and games as part of the Activate Holiday Club, which runs at the Spiceball Leisure Centre for two weeks.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Banbury Guardian within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cllr Nigel Simpson, portfolio holder for sport and leisure, said: “We want the district’s young people to make the most of their Easter holidays, and the Activate holiday club is here to help them do just that.

Cherwell District Council's holiday club returns this Easter for children in the Banbury area looking for activities over the school break.

“Encouraging active lifestyles is a key aim for the council, and the holiday clubs are part of this mission, helping young people build healthy habits from an early age.

“For any parents who might not have sent their children to the hubs before, I can assure them that it is a welcoming, non-competitive environment that offers children the chance to build their confidence and make new friends.”

All of the staff that run the sessions are first-aid trained and cleared by Disclosure and Barring Service (DBS) checks. The sessions will cost £22.50 per session and run from 8.45am to 3pm every day from April 3 until April 17.