Councillors have joined forces in a bid to get a busy main road in Banbury resurfaced.

Banbury Ruscote County councillor Mark Cherry, Cllr Matt Hodgson and Dr Chukwudi Okeke (Banbury Cross and Neithrop) are urging Oxfordshire County Council (OCC) to lobby central government for funding to resurface Warwick Road and other bad roads.

Mr Cherry said despite numerous requests, written and reported via Fix My Street, the prospect of resurfacing of Warwick Road may not be put onto the resurfacing programme until 2024 - 2025.

"In the meantime the cost of tarmac and other materials are rising,” he said.

Matt Hodgson, Dr Chukwudi Okeke Urge, Mark Cherry at the Warwick Road

“I have now put a written cabinet question to Cllr Andrew Gant (OCC cabinet member for highways management) to try get resurfacing brought forward.

"Potholes are posing real danger to commuters and people cycling along the pothole-ridden road.”

Mr Cherry said he, and his colleagues including Mr Hodgson and Dr Okeke Urge had taken this action after listening to the views of numerous concerned constituents.

Warwick Road going northwards

