Cllr Kieron Mallon said councillors in Oxford do not appreciate the needs of market towns such as Banbury which do not have ring roads, park and ride systems and full public transport systems. He said there were no other routes for traffic, including lorries and a 20mph speed restriction would create congestion and pollution.

"The reduction of these roads to 20mph is likely to not only reduce traffic speed but may also add to congestion and hence air pollution. While I recognise that there is a balance to be struck with regards to road safety, in my opinion the increased congestion is significant and should be avoided,” he said.

Mr Mallon’s statement came after an Oxfordshire County Council meeting agreed that a decision on a blanket 20mph speed limit on all Banbury’s roads should be made by a single councillor – the portfolio holder for transport management Andrew Gant – next Thursday.

Thames Valley Police said the public should not expect them to enforce the new speed limits. A spokesman said: “There should be no expectation that the police would be able to provide regular enforcement if a speed limit is set too low.”

Local Democracy Reporter Noor Qurashi writes that new 20mph speed limits are recommended for approval in five areas despite widespread objections.They are Banbury, the Grimsbury and Nethercote, Sutton Courtenay, Woodstock and Radley.Strong reservations about the proposals were expressed by some residents in Banbury through a consultation, with 427 of 649 respondents objecting. Banbury MP Victoria Prentis also lodged an objection on behalf of constituents who had complained about the plan.Increased congestion is the main cause of concern followed by a view that the limits are unnecessary.The county council speed limit programme aims to roll out 20mph in areas as a replacement for 30mph areas ‘where there is local support’.

Mr Mallon told the Banbury Guardian cross-town routes should remain at 30mph or 40mph to keep traffic flowing.

“In talks with OCC I asked that all arterial roads and internal cross town routes should remain 30mph or 40mph. They have partially done this but main and through routes across the town centre, north, south, east and west they (want to) cut to 20mph which would add to congestion and pollution,” he said.

“If these proposals go through they will severely restrict bus shedules and add costs to the elderly and disabled who have to use taxis.

"Deliveries - such as those of a medical nature provided by chemists - will not be able to make as many deliveries. Once again councillors in Oxford are dictating to Banbury; we are not Oxford.

"It's not been thought through, it's a blanket system that may work for some places such as Oxford but not for Banbury. If you've got trams, tubes and buses as in London or Oxford you can implement these things, but market towns are completely different.