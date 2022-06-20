Councillor recognised for her outstanding 37 years of commitment to the village of Adderbury

Victoria Prentis MP presents Cllr Diane Bratt, chairman of the Adderbury Parish Council, with The High Sheriff’s award.

Colleagues, family and friends gathered for a presentation of The High Sheriff’s award to Cllr Diane Bratt, chairman of the Adderbury Parish Council, for her services to the community.

The original ceremony in March 2020 was cancelled due to Covid, so the parish council decided to belatedly celebrate her achievement in style and Victoria Prentis MP spoke of Cllr Bratt's commitment to the village.

During this time, she instigated the purchase of Adderbury Lakes and fundraising for the ongoing maintenance of this local nature reserve; the delivery of the Adderbury Neighbourhood Plan; the refurbishment of Adderbury Friends Meeting House (one of the earliest in the country dating from 1675 and still used); and securing a piece of land to become an outdoor learning facility for the local primary school.