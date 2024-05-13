Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Banbury councillor has objected to a 'green obsession' with motor vehicles and is asking residents to lobby against a changes at one of the town’s busiest junctions.

Cllr Kieron Mallon, Conservative member for Easington on the town, district and county councils and member of Banbury Traffic Advisory Committee, says a ‘bus improvement scheme’, reducing general traffic lanes across Bridge Street, would cause chaos.

He warned that such a scheme would pit neighbour against neighbour and threaten businesses.

Responding to opposition to the scheme by the Banbury Civic Society, Mr Mallon said: “I support of Peter Monk of the Banbury Civic Society in opposition to the so called ‘bus improvement scheme’ for the Bridge Street junction.

A proposal by Oxfordshire County Council to reduce traffic lanes at Banbury's Bridge Street, to favour buses, would cause chaos, a councillor says

"Oxfordshire County Council’s (OCC) proposals to help a few buses along a few hundred yards of Lower Cherwell Street will cause traffic congestion and chaos for every other road user from cyclists, car users and local businesses to HGVs to and from the M40.

“This scheme and others already rolled out in Oxford such as so-called ‘low traffic neighbourhoods’, ‘traffic filters’ and others set neighbour against neighbour and closed long established small businesses.

"They are the consequence of the incoming Liberal/Labour/Green alliance who ran OCC when the Conservatives lost control in 2021. I and other local Conservative councillors on OCC representing Banbury and its villages are the only ones who have pointed out the obvious - by turning a three-lane road into two - as in Lower Cherwell Street and Concorde Avenue - and two lanes into one on Middleton Road at the Bridge Street Junction will cause more congestion.”

Mr Mallon said if the scheme were adopted it would mean all road users would find themselves in traffic jams leading to frustration, longer journeys, slower emergency vehicle responses and even danger for some pedestrians and cyclists.

A map shows which roads, including Bridge Street, would be involved in the proposed traffic changes

"The consequence of this ill thought-out scheme will be traffic jams along Middleton Road back to the old Blacklock Arms (now Tesco), backlog to Swan Close Road and Upper Windsor Street by Morrisons and Concorde Avenue past the Spiceball roundabout to Heneff Way, putting pressure on Castle Street and leading inevitably to rat running through North Bar and South Bar to avoid Bridge Street, leading to the Cross being plagued by excess traffic.

“The Inner Relief Road was conceived to take motorway traffic away from the town centre, free up the north/south Horsefair corridor and move motorway HGVs through Banbury in a quick efficient way,” he said.

“The Bridge Street Junction is currently not ideal, we all acknowledge that, but a raised pedestrian/cyclist bridge from Grimsbury to Bridge Street, taking the pedestrian traffic light phase out of the junction, and using the very wide underused pavement on the west (petrol station) side of Lower Cherwell Street to use as the bus lane would improve traffic throughput for all vehicles and also improve the safety of pedestrians and cyclists.

