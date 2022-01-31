Councillor devoted to her Banburyshire villages for quarter of a century is given the Freedom of the Parish
A parish councillor who has spent quarter of a century working for the Bourtons parish council, near Banbury, has been awarded the Freedom of the Parish.
Sally Leszczynski was given the award in recognition of 25 years' dedication and devotion to the community of Great Bourton and Little Bourton.
It was presented by Oxfordshire county councillor Cllr George Reynolds at a lunchtime celebration held at the Dirt House in Little Bourton. The celebration was originally planned following Sally’s retirement in December 2020 but had been delayed due to the Covid regulations.
During her time as councillor and chairman, Sally oversaw a number of significant projects which included the upgrade of both playgrounds, the installation of a footway between Cropredy and Great Bourton, the re-siting of the parish allotments and the acquisition and building of the new community hall.
In his address, Mr Reynolds said it was rare for a councillor to give so many years voluntarily to the community. He said few people realised how much time is devoted to the role of parish councillor. Mrs Leszczynski said her success had been achieved through the efforts of a whole team on the parish council.
She was presented with a ‘Freedom of the Parish’ scroll, a garden token and a bouquet of flowers.