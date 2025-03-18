Council vacates Bodicote House HQ to move to Banbury shopping mall this month
The council moves to its new home at Castle Quay on Monday, March 31.
Work converting the former BHS and Gap shop units into a modern new office and council chamber is now complete, meaning residents will soon access council services in a better-connected town centre location, the council says.
And, in a boost to the council’s climate action goals, the offices have now been awarded an A rating on their Energy Performance Certificates.
Councillor David Hingley, Leader of the Council, said: “The completion of our new offices and council chamber is a massive milestone for Cherwell District Council and the vital local services we deliver. Our new headquarters have been carefully designed to meet the future needs of a modern, forward-thinking council, with running costs and environmental impact greatly reduced as a result.
“This is part of our wider vision for bringing positive, lasting change to north Oxfordshire, and with the extra footfall it will bring to the town centre, it is another significant step forward in the regeneration of Banbury.”
The new headquarters include customer services for residents and a council chamber for public meetings.
The council’s customer service team will continue to operate an appointment-only system for residents needing in-person support, with self-service computers available in the council offices for those needing them.
People are encouraged to make an appointment in advance to ensure the right member of staff for their particular enquiry is available. People without an appointment may be directed to the self-service telephones or computers to manage their enquiry.
The council’s website will continue to be the quickest and greenest way of completing most routine transactions, for example, reporting litter, ordering a new bin, paying a bill, or checking benefits payments.
From Monday, March 31, the council’s new address will be Cherwell District Council, 39 Castle Quay, Banbury, OX16 5FD. Correspondence addressed to Bodicote House will be forwarded, and other contact details, as advertised on the council website, will remain unchanged.
