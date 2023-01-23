Council uses public feedback to shape new four year plan to improve West Oxfordshire

Chipping Norton - one of the towns whose residents contributed to the West Oxfordshire District Council Local Plan consultation

The council has updated its four year plan which sets out how it will deliver for residents and what it will be focussing on to improve West Oxfordshire.

In a statement, Cllr Andy Graham, Leader of the Council, told householders: “We are clear that this council is your council as the residents of West Oxfordshire.

“We have set some ambitious goals for the council to tackle the challenges we face, improve our district and support our communities and businesses through our new Council Plan.

“As part of our commitment to putting residents first we asked people last year what mattered most to them. We received very useful feedback and this plan is shaped around the responses we got so that residents are guiding our work.

“This plan will guide us over the coming years to make sure we are focussed on the key issues for the area whether that be supporting individuals and communities, building our local economy, tackling the climate and ecological emergency or improving the services you rely on,” he said.

“We are already working on these goals and as part of our push to be open and transparent we will regularly report back on our progress to residents.

“We live in a fantastic area with so many opportunities and as your local council we believe we can continue to work with residents and other partners to make it even better. This plan sets the foundations for us to build on as a community in West Oxfordshire”

The Council approved the new plan last Wednesday and it has been published on the council’s website for residents to view.

The plan focuses on five priorities of equal importance which will guide the Council’s work over the coming years:

Putting residents first

Enabling a good quality of life for all

Creating a better environment for people and wildlife

Responding to the climate and ecological emergency

Working together for West Oxfordshire.

Under each priority is a set of actions based on last year’s feedback.