The daughter of a homeless Banbury man left in temporary housing in Birmingham claims she was told he is no longer Cherwell District Council’s problem.

Stephen Adkins was born and brought up in Banbury and became a roofer with a well-known local company. Illness and disability forced him out of work and he was unable to continue sleeping on the sofa in his daughter’s small, overcrowded maisonette.

Aged 59, he went to the council to ask for help because he was homeless and was offered a room in a shared house in Birmingham.

"It's a house of multiple occupation with people he doesn't know. He has no connections with Birmingham and the other people in the house are alcoholics, drinking day and night. They are displaced people from that area,” his daughter said.

"My father is has health problems and can't work. He needs surgery on his back. I think if he had the right help and support he would be able to go back to work.

"He has no family connections there, he's far away from his family and has no friends there, so no support. He's having to live on benefits. He's not well in himself and he’s been abandoned. He's even stopped video calls with my daughter because it upsets him so much. He should be back in Banbury for his own mental state, near family and his granddaughter,” she said.

"Cherwell said he was only meant to be there until January so I rang the housing department just after Christmas they said he wasn't their problem any more, he was the responsibility of Birmingham council. I think if he was on a list to be coming back here he wouldn't be so low. His support worker thinks he should be back in Banbury too.

"It's upset the family. Dad's lived in Cherwell all his life. I think the council should bear responsibility for him and try to find somewhere for him to live here.”

His daughter is unable to accommodate him because of space limitations; his two sons live in single room accommodation in Banbury and London.

I think it's wrong that the council have done this to families - it breaks families apart; its causing homeless people a lot of mental health problems and it seems they're not bothered about the impact it causes the families,” she said;

“He could try to bid for a home in Cherwell but it’s very unlikely he'd get one because he's now seen to be out of the area. It's shocking and especially when he's so far away.”

A spokesman for Cherwell District Council said they would not discuss an individual’s case. The Banbury Guardian has asked about the policy of transferring responsibility for an individual to the new temporary housing area local authority but we have not yet received a reply.

Shelter said: “As far as reasonably practicable, councils should avoid making out of area placements to homeless households, and use this option only as a last resort when no accommodation in the local area can be procured.

“If accommodation cannot be procured in area, then attempts must be made to find a suitable alternative as close as possible to where the household were previously living. The search for accommodation must be evidenced.”