Council tax will be increased to help fund projects in Banbury

Banbury residents will see an increase in council tax, which will go towards supporting a number of projects in the community.

At a full council meeting on January 9, Banbury Town Council agreed to increase their share of the council tax paid by each household by two per cent.

The money will go towards supporting a number of initiatives, including boosting litter picking in the town’s parks, providing more sports facilities, and enhancing the town council’s event calendar.

Council Leader Cllr Kieron Mallon said: “We have to work solely within our own council tax base without any subsidies and have once again delivered more for less with inflation at nearly four per cent, our rise is only two per cent.”

This year, the council will increase the budget for litter picking in parks and play areas across the town by five per cent in a bid to improve the appearance of Banbury’s green spaces.

Cllr Martin Phillips chairman of the general services committee, said: “It’s unfortunate that a minority of people who use our parks spoil the experience for the many by littering and not clearing up after their dogs but we want to support those who value our parks and play areas by improving the experience in our green spaces.”

Money will also be spent replacing old play equipment in parks, and £18,000 has been specifically designated to create wildflower meadows in areas such as the Spiceball Country Park.

In People’s Park, the council plan to upgrade the lighting and build a sensory walled garden, with the ambition of obtaining Green Flag status for the park, which would secure an additional £30,000 of funding from the government.

The council aims to improve sports facilities, with £27,000 going towards making a cricket pitch and square on the Hanwell Fields estate. They have also allocated £4,000 to go to the Horton View ladies football team for shower refurbishments.

Cllr Mallon said: “This budget provides many improvements that will benefit the town for years to come. This is achieved by looking after the pennies and not spending what we haven’t got.