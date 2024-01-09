Council tax credits available to Banbury area residents facing difficulties with money

Cherwell District Council has introduced council tax credits to Banbury area residents struggling with the cost of living.

The new council tax support fund policy was approved by the executive yesterday (January 8) and aims to provide vital financial help to households and families struggling.

It will mean that residents who receive council tax support as of November 16, 2023, with a balance to be paid for this year, will be eligible for up to £85 as credit.

Alongside the £50 already offered by the council, residents within the district who are most in need are now able to qualify for £135 to help pay their 2023–24 council tax.

Cllr Adam Nell, deputy leader and portfolio holder for finance, said: “One of our core goals is to help our vulnerable residents cope with the ongoing high cost of living.

“This new policy is about giving vital assistance to those who qualify for council tax support. We want to ease their money worries and help out those going through tough times. This extra financial support should undoubtedly help them.

“We care about our residents and communities and are here to support everyone who needs it.”

Cherwell District Council’s new tax support fund policy is made possible and funded by government grants of £164,691, plus matched funds from Oxfordshire County Council.

Households eligible for council tax support will receive their additional credit before March 31 of this year.