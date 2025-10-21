Council spends £73,000 on congestion charge IT system and 'confused and unreliable' controlled parking zones

Oxfordshire County Council has spent £73,000 on an online system used to get permits for the congestion charge 'confused and unreliable' controlled parking zones.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Concerns have been raised that people without IT skills, particularly the elderly, would struggle to use the online system and the charge comes into effect next Wednesday (October 29).

Banbury area residents, along with all car owning motorists living in Oxfordshire, can apply to have 25 permits per year. Campaigners say the ring road will become more congested with cars avoiding the charge, making hospital visits more difficult.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since the permit system went live, people have been struggling to use it. Many have then called the helpline and struggled to get through or been told they face a long wait for a person to respond.

The congestion charge in Oxford is going to push cars onto the busy ring road

A Freedom of Information request sent by the Local Democracy Reporting Service found the council has spent £73,333.50 on the online contract, which includes implementation costs, the costs of the Controlled Parking Zones (CPZs) and the congestion charge. Residents of Oxford city are now having to go online to organise visitor permits rather than using paper scratch cards they used to keep at home.

Conservative councillor Liam Walker, leader of the Oxfordshire Alliance opposition group, said: “It’s staggering that the county council has spent more than £70,000 on a digital permit system that so many residents find confusing and unreliable at almost three times what it used to spend on the old scratch-card permits.

“I’ve heard from countless people who’ve struggled with this new system, particularly older residents who found the physical permits far more straightforward to use.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The council promised this system would make life easier and more efficient, yet all we’ve seen is more bureaucracy, frustration and wasted money, leaving residents scrambling around to find their V5 document to get a pass from our overlords in order to enter the city.”

Labour councillor Susanna Pressel said: “Of course, the figures we have seen don’t include staffing costs.

“Since many people are still finding the online system very difficult to use, there must be a huge number of staff trying to answer calls to the helpline and messages to the email address. I’m hearing about long waits for calls and emails to be answered, which is highly unfortunate.”

“The cabinet needs to tell us why this whole process has been so fraught for many members of the public.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A council spokesperson said: “The decision to invest in a digital permit system was driven by several factors.

“First and foremost, our current and future schemes, such as the Traffic Filters trial and the Zero Emission Zone (ZEZ) expansion projects, require an online and IT-based system.

“We cannot manage these initiatives effectively without a robust digital infrastructure.

“Additionally, the new system allows us to fully digitise residential parking permit operations, including various permit types used in controlled parking zones.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This transition streamlines the process and also provides an efficient means of administering permits.

“In the long run, this will lead to significant synergies and efficiencies between the various permits and schemes we have in place.”

The council previously confirmed that those who did not have access to the internet would be able to request physical permits.

Residents who are struggling can call the helpline 01865 519800 or email [email protected].