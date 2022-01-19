Council seeking powers to enforce traffic restrictions in Oxfordshire

Oxfordshire County Council' s cabinet voted yesterday, Tuesday January 18, to apply to the government for permission to use cameras to enforce traffic regulations, including stopping in yellow box junctions, illegal turns, and vehicle restrictions, at specific sites.

People who visit, live, and work in Oxfordshire can have their say on the proposed locations of the first set of enforcement locations as part of a public consultation on the plans.

Cllr Tim Bearder, Oxfordshire County Council's cabinet member for highways management, said: "These new powers have been delegated by government to allow us to enforce the rules of the road more effectively, making our streets safer for drivers, cyclists and pedestrians.

Cameras could be fitted around locations in Oxfordshire to enforce traffic restrictions, making the streets and roads safer and less congested for all users.

"We are selecting a variety of sites in the initial tranche which we will enforce using automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) cameras. This means we can better manage the bus and road network, as well as promoting active traffic and clean air policies. Drivers who continue to stick to the rules will have nothing to worry about. Mopeds and motorists causing mayhem by breaching restrictions and doing U-turns where it is dangerous will finally face a fine."

People can have their say on the suitability of these proposed sites for camera enforcement by taking part in the consultation at https://letstalk.oxfordshire.gov.uk/tma-2022, which runs until February 28.

The new regulation laid out by the government this month allows councils to apply for the power to issue fines for these contraventions.

It is the first time local authorities outside London and Cardiff have had the opportunity to apply for the powers to issue penalty charge notices for these types of offences, which are currently enforced by the police. The police will retain the power to enforce traffic regulations in addition to the county council's proposed camera enforcement at the specific sites.