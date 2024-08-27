Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

County council bosses say they will ‘clean the system’ to stop a water leak that has been running down a Banbury town road for months.

Water has been running down the A4260 adjoining Swan Close Road outside Morrisons supermarket.

Resident Liz Riley said it has been going on for months and reports to Fix My Street have not resulted in a solution.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"This leak has been going on for months,” she said. “Many people, including me, have reported it to Fix my Street and in spite of them saying 'investigation complete', the water is still pouring out across the road.

The road where a water leak has been covering the carriageway surface for months

"So, we register it again on Fix My Street and yet again they investigate but nothing is done. There seems to be a difference of opinion between the council and

Thames Water as to whose responsibility it is, so it is stalemate.

“It’s not only a waste of water but potentially a road hazard. The water is getting wasted and when the cold weather hits, if that freezes over there will be high risk of accidents to both cars and pedestrians. People have been flagging up the problem for months.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Banbury Info social media page, townsfolk say the problem has been going on since last Christmas. Some say the water comes from a natural spring whose water was used by Hunt Edmunds brewery, which was situated in the George Street area down the road, for beer production.

The blocked drain in the road outside Morrisons

They say escaping water came up through a pothole which has been fixed, but the water is still erupting through the surface, down the road.

Thames Water told the Banbury Guardian: “We have attended the site of the leak on several occasions since it was first reported to us in March with the most recent being in July.

“During these visits we have traced the leak and conducted water sampling to determine the cause and location of the leak. Our investigations have continued to conclude the water is escaping from a roadside surface water drain which is the responsibility of the Local Authority.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We will be sharing our investigations and findings with the Local Authority.”

An Oxfordshire County Council spokesman said: “The county council has an awareness of drainage issues in that area and we are arranging for a full system clean.”