Council rejects plans to build ten commercial units on wasteland near Banbury train station

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Cherwell District Council’s planning committee has refused a developer's plans to build ten commercial units on wasteland near Banbury train station.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The council voted eight against three in favour of refusing the planning application at the planning committee meeting on Thursday, April 10.

Originally submitted in October last year by developer E5 Commercial, the plans proposed for ten small industrial units to be built on land just north of Grundon Waste Management.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 3030 square metre site is currently unused and sits between the Marshall Road flats and the railway lines close to Banbury’s station.

The proposed site of the ten commercial units is situated between Banbury Station to the west, Marshall Road flats to the east and Grundon Waste to the south.

In the application form, the developer said the plans were for: “Proposed development of 10 speculative commercial units and associated car parking/yard areas planning uses classes B2, B8, Eg(i), Eg(ii), Eg(iii).”

However, several residents from the Marshall Road flats, which back on to the proposed site, stated their objections to the proposed plans.

Many residents said their peace and quiet would be disturbed by the sound of lorries and forklift trucks operating within the site; they also complained that the building of the units could affect their property value.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One resident of the flats said: “I currently have relative quiet enjoyment at my property day and night and can watch the sunrise over the distant countryside which will now be blocked out by the buildings.

“10 commercial units and the noise from 30 vehicles loading and unloading, potentially forklift trucks and other vehicles coming and going all day and potentially at night and weekends will severely affect the enjoyment and value of my property.”