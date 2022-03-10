Council investment helps bring affordable housing to Banbury area

Significant investment of government funding by Cherwell District Council is set to accelerate the delivery of affordable homes across north Oxfordshire.

The council is investing £2.636 million, the majority of which is Oxfordshire Housing and Growth Deal funding, to deliver 39 affordable homes. Developer contributions are also being used.

Elsewhere, an environmentally friendly development of 12 homes at The Bourne in Hook Norton is being led by the Hook Norton Community Land Trust and supported by the council.

Councillor Lucinda Wing, lead member for housing, said: “We are really proud to be putting this government funding to good use for the benefit of local people. Residents need more affordable housing, built to high standards and available on a wider range of tenures. That is a key goal within our housing strategy and these new solutions will help to deliver it.

“We are delighted to be supporting a community-led development in Hook Norton and working effectively with registered providers across the district too. With a high level of pressure on social housing in our area, we feel that as they come forward, these schemes will make a real difference.”

The 12 homes at Hook Norton will be built to the Passivhaus energy efficiency standard and offer a mixture of rental, shared ownership and privately-owned dwellings. The development will also include community facilities for the benefit of residents and the wider community.

The 39 affordable homes across other sites in Cherwell will include a total of 16 one and two bedroom apartments, to be brought forward on a social rent tenure at the zero carbon development in north-west Bicester.

Five extra care housing units will be offered at social rent tenure in Banbury. This will let older people live independently while having access to round the clock care.