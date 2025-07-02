Council for Banbury to help thousands of local families access free school meals

Cherwell District Council has launched a campaign to help around 1,500 local families access free school meals.

The council also wants to help nearly 250 eligible residents claim pension and savings credits.

It comes after the council’s wellbeing, revenues and benefits teams identified scores of residents who were not claiming the support they are entitled to.

Cherwell District Council will now write to the residents with advice on what credits and funding are available to them and how they should apply.

Cllr Lesley McLean, deputy leader and portfolio holder for finance, property, and regeneration, said: “The recent success of our winter pension credit campaign highlighted the dedication and work our officers put in behind the scenes to ensure residents are aware of the support they are entitled to.

“Our teams have continued this work to identify families and older residents who are eligible for free school meals, pension and savings credits. Residents’ wellbeing is something we have at the heart of what we do, and I am thrilled that over 1,300 residents will be receiving help to claim additional financial support that will help them with their day-to-day living.”

The free school meals and pension credit campaign is being assisted by the Low-Income Families Tracker analytics software that was purchased by Oxfordshire County Council.

The tracker consolidates data and helps councils identify households that might be eligible for benefits but are not claiming them.

Further information about eligibility criteria and how to apply for pension credit can be found online at www.gov.uk/pension-credit/how-to-claim