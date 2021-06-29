Council chairman to walk 26-miles along the canalside to Banbury in aid of Oxfordshire charities

Cllr John Howson has enjoyed walking during lockdowns and now plans a 26-mile trek to Banbury from Oxford

Cllr John Howson will walk the 26 miles from Oxford to Banbury along the canal towpath during Thursday, July 15 and Friday, July 16 if the weather permits.

He said: “This seemed like something I could do regardless of present Covid restrictions provided I did it myself. Getting out for a walk became people’s big event of the day during the lockdown periods and there is little doubt that walking and being outdoors helps people’s physical and mental health.

“I am looking forward to doing the walk between Oxfordshire’s largest and second-largest settlements. I hope to be enjoying the scenery of the rolling north Oxfordshire countryside and the tranquillity of the villages alongside the canal.

“I have had a special Ordnance Survey map printed for the walk that will be unique and this will certainly be a memorable part of my time as Chair of Oxfordshire County Council.”

Mr Howson became Chair in May having been Vice-Chair in the two previous years. The Chair is the ceremonial head of the county council and the politically impartial civic leader of Oxfordshire.

The charities he is supporting during 2021/22 are: Abingdon Riding for Disabled, Children Heard and Seen, Maggie’s (cancer support charity), Oxfordshire County Music Service and Yellow Submarine (learning disability charity).