Cherwell District Council has begun working to replace the Banbury flats roof, where reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC) was discovered earlier this year.

The tenants of Town Centre House were evacuated from their homes at the beginning of the year, when the dangerous concrete was discovered.

In an update from the council, they say they are working on replacing the roof with a safer alternative so that the residents can move back in.

A spokesperson for the council said: “The council has been working with an expert team of structural engineers to establish how to replace the roof at Town Centre House, and we are now seeking a suitably qualified construction team to deliver the solution. Once work has been completed, we will begin to let the flats again.”