Council announces plan to address food poverty and improve Banbury residents' health

Cherwell District Council has announced plans to address local food poverty and improve Banbury residents’ health.
By Jack Ingham
Published 11th Mar 2024, 11:23 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The Food Action Plan was developed by Good Food Oxfordshire, alongside the council, and was approved by the council’s executive on Monday, March 4.

It aims to grow the local food economy by shortening supply chains and providing healthier food options at schools, nurseries and care homes.

The plan also aims to support environmentally friendly farming and community-led efforts to grow and share food among the Banbury community.

Most Popular
Cherwell District Council has announced a plan to tackle food poverty in the Banbury and Bicester areas.Cherwell District Council has announced a plan to tackle food poverty in the Banbury and Bicester areas.
Cherwell District Council has announced a plan to tackle food poverty in the Banbury and Bicester areas.

Cllr Phil Chapman, portfolio holder for healthy and safe communities, said: “The cost of living crisis has had an impact on many of our residents’ food shops, and this important food action plan is a real sign of our commitment to help.

“The plan looks at the food system as a whole in Cherwell district and aims to make it more environmentally friendly, more locally driven, and more able to meet future challenges.

“A great deal of work has gone into bringing together partners from across the local food system to develop this action plan. I welcome its approval by the executive as an important step to supporting the health and resilience of the communities of north Oxfordshire.”

In support of the plan, £25,000 of grant money will be available to food network partners across Banbury and Bicester, which is funded by Oxfordshire County Council.

The plan builds on a previous strategy that was approved by the council in 2021 and will be delivered over the next three years.

Related topics:BanburyCherwell District CouncilOxfordshireOxfordshire County Council