Cotswolds music festival raises thousands for Banbury's Katharine House Hospice
Every two years, the villagers of Paxford, near Chipping Camden, get together for a fundraising music festival.
This year’s event, held on Saturday, July 19, saw around 500 people pack onto the village green to enjoy live music.
Organisers of the festival decided to split the £8,000 raised from this year’s festival between three charities.
The money was divided between Katharine House Hospice, the North Cotswolds Food Bank and Paxford Village Hall.
PaxFest Organising Committee member Geoff Bolam said: “We had 10 acts performing on the day with seven hours of live music and a very appreciative audience. We had a very good day and, as a result, managed to raise a lot of money for charity.”
Bands such as Closed Mondays, The Firewatchers, Banoffee and headliners Tunehead, as well as acoustic performers Mike Maddams, Rebecca Scott-Dale and Jack Harris, kept the crowds entertained throughout the day.
