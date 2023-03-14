Cotswold villagers near Shipston start petition to save ancient field from development

A group of villagers from the Cotswold village of Cherrington have started a petition to save an ancient medieval ridge and furrow field in the village from development.

The historic ridge and furrow is greatly valued by some of the villagers, who have started a campaign to save it from being developed.

The Glebe field lies to the west of the small village, situated between the grade I-listed church and Cherrington Mill, and falls within the Cotswolds area of outstanding natural beauty, as well as being a significant element of the village’s Conservation Area.

Part of the field has been offered by the landowner for eight social housing units for Stratford District Council, despite having covenants in place to prevent development.

Many of the villagers fear the buildings will cause significant damage to the landscape and worsen existing drainage issues, as well as ridicule the planning constraints that are currently in place to control development.

Many of the villagers believe the development will alter the landscape forever and make a mockery of the planning constraints.

One of the Cherrington villagers involved in the campaign to save the field, Henry Parker, said: "It's a signature landscape feature. It's what makes Cherrington Cherrington. If you were selling the village, that would be its unique selling point."

Mr. Parker, a former parish councillor, resigned from his role in the council over the issue and has been vocal in his opposition to the proposed plans. Other village residents have created social media groups and an online petition to raise awareness about the proposal.

Mr. Parker said: "Apart from the historic importance of the site, it’s not a good place to build because it`s at the lowest point of the village and is partly in Flood Zone 3. We have ongoing issues with a drainage system, both storm and sewer, that is already unable to properly cope with demand.

"Under the road adjacent to the western end of the field is a huge storage tank for sewage, which regularly overflows through its three inspection covers in heavy rain".

"Another resident started an online petition, and that`s got over 350 signatures so far, which is pretty much equivalent to the population of the two villages of Cherington and Stourton.”

The Warwickshire Rural Housing Association has said : "The proposal is for a mix of affordable housing ranging from one-bedroom maisonettes to three-bedroom family homes.

"The housing mix reflects a housing needs survey undertaken by the Warwickshire Rural Housing Association. The appearance of the houses takes reference from the existing houses in the village in particular."

