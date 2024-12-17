Costa Coffee opened its doors to customers at Banbury Station yesterday (Monday).

The coffee shop is part of a series of projects to improve the station, said Chiltern Railways in a press statement.

Commuters and leisure travellers passing through can grab a coffee or a snack from Costa’s wide selection of refreshments.

In partnership with Caterleisure, the new Costa offers seating for up to fifty customers – perfect for those travelling through Banbury ahead of the festive period, the railway says.

Giles Conway, Area Manager for Oxfordshire at Chiltern Railways, said: “The new Costa Coffee at Banbury Station will enhance the experience for customers and I am delighted that it opened this week.

“There are several ongoing projects to upgrade the station which is crucial for our customers as Banbury is a key hub on the Chiltern network.”

Peter O’Connell, Joint Managing Director at Caterleisure, said: “We are delighted to announce that our Costa Coffee unit is finally open at Banbury Station, and can show off the latest Costa Store of the Future Uplift design.

“We hope our existing customers will continue to enjoy our excellent service, hot beverages and snacks and the Costa brand will attract new regulars. Within Costa Coffee, we shall also sell newspapers, magazines, confectionery and travel accessories, making it the ideal one-stop shop, no matter what time of day.”

Chiltern Railways is also delivering a project to repaint the station and install new male, female and accessible toilets. Both projects will be completed in spring 2025.