Cost of living crisis causes huge rise in abandoned pets in Banbury area

The RSPCA has prepared for a bleak winter after the cost of living crisis caused a huge rise in the number of abandoned animals.

The RSPCA has released figures today (Wednesday, November 22) that show the charity has received 579 cases of animal abandonment across Oxfordshire, Warwickshire, and Northamptonshire this year.

In Oxfordshire alone, reports have risen by 17% compared to previous cases in 2020.

Dermot Murphy, from the RSPCA frontline rescue teams, said: “The combined effects of the pandemic and the ongoing cost of living crisis have created a perfect storm, which means we expect more animals than ever will need our help this year.

Earlier this month a ball python snake was discovered abandoned in Oxford.

"Abandonment calls to our emergency line are now at a three-year high, as we respond to an increasing number of animals being given up and dumped.

“Behind these shocking statistics are thousands of vulnerable animals. Each one is a valuable life in urgent need of our help.”

The local figures reflect the national statistics, which show that the cases of animal abandonment have risen to a three-year high at 32.9%.

Dermot added: “We’re desperately concerned about the coming winter months in Oxfordshire. Abandonments have soared and many rescue centres are full to bursting, so we are facing an unprecedented winter crisis.“Our rescue teams are set to be busier than ever this Christmas - so we need animal lovers to join the Christmas rescue and donate to help us be there for animals in desperate need as neglect and abandonment soars.”